FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 7th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FE opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.