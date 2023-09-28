Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

