Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £169 at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from £160 ($195.38) to £169 ($206.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £143.40 ($175.11).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
