Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £169 at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from £160 ($195.38) to £169 ($206.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £143.40 ($175.11).

LON FLTR opened at £132.90 ($162.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a market cap of £23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41,531.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,680 ($118.21) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($205.55). The business has a fifty day moving average of £144.05 and a 200-day moving average of £150.11.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

