Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 4,313,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,271,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.