Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 639.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.71.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
