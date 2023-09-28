Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,641 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,606. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

