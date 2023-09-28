Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,670 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 311,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after buying an additional 1,869,115 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 414,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,397,311 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

