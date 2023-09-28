Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,818 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF makes up about 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

