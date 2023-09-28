Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 485,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

