Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,976,519 Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976,519 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 65.70% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $40,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

