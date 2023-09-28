Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,367 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,627. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

