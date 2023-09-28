Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of FULC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 541,171 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,511,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 518,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

