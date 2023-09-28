Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 118 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

