Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.00 and a 200 day moving average of $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

