Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.