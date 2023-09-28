Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $438,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,941.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,952.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

