Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.76.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

