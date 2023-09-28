Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $446.71 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $471.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

