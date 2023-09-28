Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 363 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

