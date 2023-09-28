Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 522 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

