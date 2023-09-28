Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,873,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

