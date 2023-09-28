FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.04. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.81 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

