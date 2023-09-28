G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.14. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.26% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

