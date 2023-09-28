GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $18.02. GameStop shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,894,969 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

GameStop Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in GameStop by 228.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

