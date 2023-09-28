General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on November 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.