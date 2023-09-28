General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

