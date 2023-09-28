Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 17495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Genesis Land Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.19 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

