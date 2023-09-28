Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

