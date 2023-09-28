Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 7.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.56. 262,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 675,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

In other news, insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, insider Michael Teaster sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $391,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,585 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

