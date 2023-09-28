Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

