Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group's holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 555,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,692,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

