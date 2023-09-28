Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 69.6% in September

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

