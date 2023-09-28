Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.87

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 523414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,810,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 245,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,307,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

