Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 2,294 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $959,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,139 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,061 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.