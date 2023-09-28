Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $333.66 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

