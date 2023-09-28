Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

