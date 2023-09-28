Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.