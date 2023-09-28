Golden State Equity Partners Buys 12,134 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.