Golden State Equity Partners Buys 24,668 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,380,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after buying an additional 250,743 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 73,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,986,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.