Golden State Equity Partners Buys 4,891 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after buying an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,488 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

