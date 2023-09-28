Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.46% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,222,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,174,000 after purchasing an additional 521,774 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $22,395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $11,414,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,618,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,982,000.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

