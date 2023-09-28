Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,672 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

GPC opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

