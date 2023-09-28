Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Enphase Energy Company Profile



Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

