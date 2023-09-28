Golden State Equity Partners Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

