Golden State Equity Partners Has $774,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.