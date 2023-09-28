Golden State Equity Partners Invests $481,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

