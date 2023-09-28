Golden State Equity Partners Invests $504,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

