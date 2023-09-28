Golden State Equity Partners Invests $753,000 in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $54.06 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $66.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

