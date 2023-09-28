Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

