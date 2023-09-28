Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 1,482 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after acquiring an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $159.71 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $158.17 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.